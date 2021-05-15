Databroker Price Reaches $0.0660 on Exchanges (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One Databroker coin can currently be purchased for $0.0660 or 0.00000138 BTC on major exchanges. Databroker has a market capitalization of $5.23 million and approximately $2,250.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Databroker has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Databroker

Databroker (CRYPTO:DTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,215,213 coins. Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Databroker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

