Datacoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $19,040.90 (DTC)

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Datacoin has a total market capitalization of $19,040.90 and approximately $4.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Datacoin has traded 59% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Datacoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00009349 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005953 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001102 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000327 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00052349 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000144 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Datacoin Coin Profile

Datacoin (CRYPTO:DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Data Transaction (DTC) is a point-to-point data trading system based on block chain lightning network. It is a combination of DT > 0 and blockchain technology, the first law of human economics. It has many application functions, such as data transaction, data storage, digital asset transaction, etc. Through the built-in generalized economic model, data can be continuously traded in DTC network, which makes DTC produce more extensive circulation and application value. “

Buying and Selling Datacoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.