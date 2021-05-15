Datamine FLUX (FLUX) One Day Volume Tops $2,072.00

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded down 13.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 15th. One Datamine FLUX coin can currently be bought for $0.86 or 0.00001772 BTC on major exchanges. Datamine FLUX has a total market capitalization of $506,365.77 and $2,072.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Datamine FLUX has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.56 or 0.00092146 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $257.56 or 0.00532577 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.87 or 0.00231311 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005120 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $561.38 or 0.01160801 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $589.18 or 0.01218274 BTC.

About Datamine FLUX

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 590,735 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Datamine FLUX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine FLUX directly using U.S. dollars.

