Datarius Credit Hits Market Capitalization of $110,393.18 (DTRC)

Datarius Credit (CURRENCY:DTRC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One Datarius Credit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Datarius Credit has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. Datarius Credit has a market cap of $110,393.18 and $53.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.97 or 0.00089334 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003360 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00020203 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $539.05 or 0.01120707 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00064755 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.25 or 0.00114863 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00061460 BTC.

About Datarius Credit

Datarius Credit (DTRC) is a coin. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 coins and its circulating supply is 159,756,076 coins. Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datarius Credit’s official message board is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank . Datarius Credit’s official website is datarius.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Datarius is an Ethereum-based social P2P cryptobank. DTRC is an ERC20 utility token that allows its holders to access and participate in the Datarius banking system. The token holders will also receive 65% of the fees and charges collected by the Datarius cryptobank. The amount shall be distributed annually starting from 2019, in proportion to the number of the token holders. “

