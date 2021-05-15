Datum (DAT) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.03 Million

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded down 12.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. During the last seven days, Datum has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar. Datum has a market capitalization of $6.03 million and $167,749.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00087755 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003692 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00019688 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $531.46 or 0.01107381 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00065251 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.48 or 0.00113521 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00060913 BTC.

Datum Coin Profile

Datum (DAT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,457,966,673 coins. The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Datum is datum.org . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Datum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

