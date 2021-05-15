DAV Coin Trading Down 36.7% Over Last Week (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 30.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One DAV Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DAV Coin has traded down 36.7% against the dollar. DAV Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.12 million and $5.37 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00078495 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $305.23 or 0.00635999 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,757.48 or 0.99509864 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00054015 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00012133 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007086 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.78 or 0.00230823 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00009003 BTC.

DAV Coin Coin Profile

DAV Coin (CRYPTO:DAV) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network . DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

