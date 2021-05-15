Dean Investment Associates LLC Acquires 10,512 Shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,512 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned 0.18% of Weis Markets worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,283,000 after buying an additional 40,332 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 39.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

NYSE WMK opened at $53.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.10. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.35 and a 12 month high of $59.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.26 and a 200-day moving average of $51.47.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 2.62%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th.

Weis Markets Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.