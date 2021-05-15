Dean Investment Associates LLC Acquires 549 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $3,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 221.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,459,000 after acquiring an additional 33,242 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 17,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 478.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 12,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,899,000 after purchasing an additional 10,592 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $288.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $286.05 and a 200-day moving average of $258.41. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $186.30 and a one year high of $300.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 62.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $302.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.13.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

