Dean Investment Associates LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,149 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned about 0.10% of Avista worth $3,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVA. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Avista by 447.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Avista during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Avista during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avista during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avista during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AVA opened at $46.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.20. Avista Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.26 and a fifty-two week high of $49.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $399.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.13 million. Avista had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 6.19%. Avista’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.423 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.13%.

In other Avista news, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $72,919.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,571.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 9,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $378,658.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 176,841 shares in the company, valued at $7,116,081.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,988 shares of company stock worth $1,526,389. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Avista in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avista in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

