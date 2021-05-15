Dean Investment Associates LLC Buys 38,635 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 52.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,635 shares during the quarter. NorthWestern makes up 1.4% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned 0.22% of NorthWestern worth $7,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 31,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 2.5% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 16,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWE opened at $65.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. NorthWestern Co. has a 1 year low of $47.43 and a 1 year high of $70.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.06.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $400.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.10 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 13.32%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.51%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NWE shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.83.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $178,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,200 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $143,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,440.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,301 shares of company stock worth $1,565,326. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

