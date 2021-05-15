Dean Investment Associates LLC Cuts Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Dean Investment Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 54.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 105,924 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned about 0.07% of Commercial Metals worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Commercial Metals by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,925,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,041,000 after acquiring an additional 721,083 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,616,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,280,000 after buying an additional 910,332 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,969,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,988,000 after buying an additional 665,514 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,116,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,462,000 after buying an additional 418,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $34,904,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $31.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.54. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $33.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.36.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

In other Commercial Metals news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 38,296 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $1,199,430.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 25,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $649,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,073 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,116.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,577 shares of company stock worth $4,178,082 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CMC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Commercial Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

