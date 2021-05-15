Dean Investment Associates LLC Cuts Stake in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lessened its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,736 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,298 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned 0.40% of Bryn Mawr Bank worth $3,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMTC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock opened at $47.58 on Friday. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $23.43 and a 52 week high of $49.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.83. The firm has a market cap of $945.84 million, a PE ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.26. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 12.77%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BMTC. Zacks Investment Research cut Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stephens cut Bryn Mawr Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.17.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

