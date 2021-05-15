Dean Investment Associates LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Dean Investment Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,571 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Stewart Information Services worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STC. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 841,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,708,000 after purchasing an additional 264,378 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 520,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,193,000 after purchasing an additional 172,686 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 50,981.5% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 149,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 148,866 shares during the period. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,590,000. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

STC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Stewart Information Services stock opened at $60.81 on Friday. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 52-week low of $27.91 and a 52-week high of $62.44. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.02 and its 200 day moving average is $50.53.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.89. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $688.59 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

