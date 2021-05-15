Dean Investment Associates LLC Grows Stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Sonoco Products worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Sonoco Products by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Sonoco Products by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sonoco Products by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its position in Sonoco Products by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Sonoco Products by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.71.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $68.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.71. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $44.09 and a 52-week high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.11%. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.99%.

In related news, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 7,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $489,511.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,669,068.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Roger P. Schrum sold 3,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $210,842.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,784.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,680 shares of company stock valued at $789,084 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

