Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 101.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,306 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Getty Realty worth $2,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 492,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 13,487 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 1,417.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 193,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after acquiring an additional 180,675 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Getty Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 9,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GTY opened at $30.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.74. Getty Realty Corp. has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $32.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $36.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.10 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 33.71%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 90.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

