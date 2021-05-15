Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $3.09 Million Position in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 100,260 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,508 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned about 0.13% of Washington Federal worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in Washington Federal by 500.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management grew its position in Washington Federal by 4.9% during the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Federal during the first quarter worth about $590,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Washington Federal by 71.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Washington Federal during the first quarter worth about $292,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WAFD opened at $33.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.95. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $34.00.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). Washington Federal had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 7.59%. On average, analysts predict that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is 46.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

