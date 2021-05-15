Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $3.12 Million Stock Holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Dean Investment Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 38.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,384 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 47,117 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned about 0.10% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 4.1% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 30,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 114.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 687.5% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

CATY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY opened at $43.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $45.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.23 and a 200 day moving average of $35.77.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $151.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.63%.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

