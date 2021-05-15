Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $3.25 Million Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 10.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 370,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,784,000 after acquiring an additional 35,640 shares during the last quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 263,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,969,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth $393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $107.68 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.83 and a 52-week high of $108.56. The stock has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -299.11, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.71 and its 200-day moving average is $84.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 39.35%.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $470,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

