Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $3.37 Million Stock Position in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned about 0.68% of Diamond Hill Investment Group worth $3,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Touchstone Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $20,151,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 136,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,425,000 after buying an additional 35,503 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,517,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 405.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 7,526 shares in the last quarter. 54.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamond Hill Investment Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DHIL opened at $177.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.49. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a one year low of $98.60 and a one year high of $179.35. The firm has a market cap of $568.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.00.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.04 million for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 29.63%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%.

In other news, CFO Thomas Edward Line sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $266,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,337,710. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James F. Laird, Jr. bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $145.20 per share, with a total value of $72,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,864,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients. The company also provides fund administration services, including portfolio and regulatory compliance, treasury and financial oversight, and general business management and governance of the mutual fund complex, as well as oversight of back-office service providers, such as the custodian, fund accountant, and transfer agent.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.