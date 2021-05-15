Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $3.83 Million Stock Position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Dean Investment Associates LLC trimmed its position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,096 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned approximately 0.30% of StoneX Group worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,563,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,442,000 after purchasing an additional 47,297 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,957,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,344,000 after purchasing an additional 27,832 shares during the period. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,094,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,378,000 after purchasing an additional 25,442 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the third quarter worth approximately $24,858,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 9,787 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $685,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,557,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Moore Fowler sold 500 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,954,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,710 shares of company stock worth $1,915,585. Insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneX Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

NASDAQ SNEX opened at $69.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.74. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.14 and a 12-month high of $70.08.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 12.91%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

