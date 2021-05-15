Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $4.02 Million Stock Position in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,730 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bancorp accounts for 0.8% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $4,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 324,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,545,000 after buying an additional 62,667 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 12,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP William K. Sr. Wray sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $62,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,077.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edwin J. Santos sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $58,105.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at $257,843.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

WASH stock opened at $53.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.46. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $55.07.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $58.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.60 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 25.03%. Research analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 52.53%.

Washington Trust Bancorp Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

