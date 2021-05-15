Dean Investment Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 72.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,113 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,247 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in BorgWarner by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in BorgWarner by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in BorgWarner by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 59,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in BorgWarner by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $51.43 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.22 and a 1-year high of $54.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.59 and a 200-day moving average of $43.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

BWA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.38.

In related news, VP Volker Weng sold 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $151,681.14. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $2,103,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,031,750.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,624 shares of company stock valued at $3,714,162 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

