Dean Investment Associates LLC Invests $2.56 Million in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $78.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.03 and a 200-day moving average of $78.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The firm has a market cap of $198.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

