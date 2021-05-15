Dean Investment Associates LLC Invests $3.17 Million in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Dean Investment Associates LLC purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 182,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,167,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned about 0.15% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PDM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. TheStreet raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of NYSE PDM opened at $18.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.55. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 69.29% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $129.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

