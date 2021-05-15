Dean Investment Associates LLC Purchases 33,636 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 40.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,908 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,636 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2.2% in the first quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.6% in the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 21,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.1% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 31,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its holdings in AT&T by 0.7% in the first quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 47,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $32.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $230.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.45.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

