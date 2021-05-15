Dean Investment Associates LLC Purchases 8,438 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,438 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Altria Group by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 76,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 24,023 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 22,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 22,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.10.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $50.28 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.83 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

