Dean Investment Associates LLC Raises Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 35.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,700 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan makes up approximately 0.9% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. FMR LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after acquiring an additional 111,096 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 120,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 196,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 27,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

KMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $18.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 367.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $18.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.97 and a 200 day moving average of $15.10.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 113.68%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.