Dean Investment Associates LLC Raises Holdings in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its position in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned approximately 0.22% of National HealthCare worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 915,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,820,000 after buying an additional 33,789 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after buying an additional 81,002 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in National HealthCare by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,220,000 after purchasing an additional 40,036 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in National HealthCare by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 135,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,013,000 after purchasing an additional 12,095 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in National HealthCare by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after purchasing an additional 13,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Get National HealthCare alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN NHC opened at $72.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.31. National HealthCare Co. has a 1 year low of $57.58 and a 1 year high of $79.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $250.97 million during the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.82%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, home health care programs, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC).

Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.