Dean Investment Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,446 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned about 0.07% of Spire worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SR. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Spire by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 170,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,923,000 after purchasing an additional 16,976 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,923,000 after buying an additional 19,557 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Spire by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,584,000 after acquiring an additional 90,024 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Spire in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Spire by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 166,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,682,000 after purchasing an additional 98,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Spire from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Spire in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.89.

Shares of SR opened at $75.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.49 and its 200 day moving average is $67.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 51.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. Spire Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.58 and a 12-month high of $77.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.77 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.15%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

