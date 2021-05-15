Dean Investment Associates LLC Reduces Stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB)

Dean Investment Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) by 47.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,608 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned about 0.10% of Cooper Tire & Rubber worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at $25,433,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at about $608,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,773,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,818,000 after acquiring an additional 357,999 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at about $15,786,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 540,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,908,000 after acquiring an additional 130,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

CTB opened at $59.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.72. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $59.76.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $655.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.12 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CTB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Standpoint Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

