Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 132,957 Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

Dean Investment Associates LLC reduced its position in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 65.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,477 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 132,957 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned 0.34% of Bonanza Creek Energy worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,123,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,722,000 after purchasing an additional 243,796 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 296,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 87,245 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 197,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,065,000 after purchasing an additional 24,955 shares in the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,750,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 177,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,330,000 after purchasing an additional 60,495 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

NYSE:BCEI opened at $40.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $851.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.16. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $41.70.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 4.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

In related news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $135,948.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,692.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bonanza Creek Energy Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

