Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 33,337 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Dean Investment Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 33,337 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned 0.07% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VSH. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 863.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

VSH stock opened at $23.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.22. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.04 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.23.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $764.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.61 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is presently 30.16%.

Several analysts have recently commented on VSH shares. Bank of America downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 64,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $1,602,390.51. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 51,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,852.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gerald Paul sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $1,187,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,160,981.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.