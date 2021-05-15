Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 4,445 Shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Dean Investment Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,931 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,445 shares during the quarter. Argan accounts for 0.7% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Argan worth $3,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Argan by 636.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 76,477 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Argan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Argan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Argan by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 347,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,546,000 after buying an additional 38,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Argan by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 73,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AGX opened at $49.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $780.42 million, a PE ratio of 110.00 and a beta of 0.58. Argan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.71 and a 12 month high of $55.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.76 and a 200-day moving average of $48.06.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.13. Argan had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 2.07%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 21st.

In related news, Director W G. Champion Mitchell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $789,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Hibbert Watson sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $50,875.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,126.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,461 shares of company stock worth $865,944 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through three segments: Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services.

