Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 51,684 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Dean Investment Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,932 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 51,684 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned 0.15% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $3,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TPH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $37,862,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 269.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,288,000 after buying an additional 1,195,933 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $9,284,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 369.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 391,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after buying an additional 308,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $3,648,000.
Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $24.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.69 and a 200-day moving average of $19.60. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.68 and a 1-year high of $26.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.59.
In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 13,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $264,828.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $142,437.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,303.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,115 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,268. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.
About Tri Pointe Homes
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.
