Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 51,684 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Dean Investment Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,932 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 51,684 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned 0.15% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $3,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TPH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $37,862,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 269.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,288,000 after buying an additional 1,195,933 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $9,284,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 369.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 391,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after buying an additional 308,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $3,648,000.

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $24.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.69 and a 200-day moving average of $19.60. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.68 and a 1-year high of $26.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.59.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $716.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.24 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 13,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $264,828.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $142,437.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,303.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,115 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,268. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

