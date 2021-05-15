Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 55,902 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Dean Investment Associates LLC cut its holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,229 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 55,902 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Associated Banc worth $3,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 961.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,862,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,932,731 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,161,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,959,000 after acquiring an additional 75,657 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,616,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,659,000 after acquiring an additional 367,829 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,739,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,279,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,858,000 after acquiring an additional 37,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Associated Banc news, Director John F. Bergstrom acquired 29,500 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.65 per share, with a total value of $638,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 92,508 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,798.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip B. Flynn sold 139,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $2,804,722.29. In the last three months, insiders sold 161,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,301,783. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ASB opened at $23.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.95 and a 200-day moving average of $19.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $23.94.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.58 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Associated Banc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

