Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 876 Shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Dean Investment Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned about 0.06% of Regal Beloit worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RBC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regal Beloit in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Regal Beloit by 395.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Regal Beloit by 1,823.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Regal Beloit by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RBC stock opened at $146.70 on Friday. Regal Beloit Co. has a 12-month low of $67.48 and a 12-month high of $159.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $814.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Regal Beloit Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is presently 21.86%.

RBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Regal Beloit Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

