DEAPcoin (DEP) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3.40 Million

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. DEAPcoin has a total market cap of $35.09 million and approximately $3.40 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00089499 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 39.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003756 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00019910 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $564.80 or 0.01146648 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00067018 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.80 or 0.00115324 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00062002 BTC.

About DEAPcoin

DEAPcoin is a coin. Its launch date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,194,530,204 coins. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

DEAPcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEAPcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEAPcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

