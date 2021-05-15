DEAPcoin (DEP) Trading 11.4% Lower Over Last Week

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. DEAPcoin has a market cap of $34.98 million and $3.62 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEAPcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DEAPcoin has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00088674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00020396 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003282 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $530.38 or 0.01107329 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00065182 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.99 or 0.00114819 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00061145 BTC.

About DEAPcoin

DEAPcoin is a coin. It launched on August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,193,584,206 coins. DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg . DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

DEAPcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEAPcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEAPcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

