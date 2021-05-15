DECENT (DCT) Market Capitalization Reaches $941,488.00

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 15th. In the last seven days, DECENT has traded 40.6% lower against the dollar. One DECENT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0184 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DECENT has a total market cap of $941,488.00 and $52.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00076329 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.39 or 0.00331622 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00013458 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00030649 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00011314 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003606 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000185 BTC.

DECENT Profile

DECENT (DCT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2017. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . DECENT’s official website is decent.ch . The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent is a decentralized open source content distribution platform that allows anyone to buy, sell, or share content without unnecessary middleman fees or manipulation. Using Decent, authors can share their content directly with consumers using blockchain technology and a modified version of the Bittorrent protocol, without any cultural, geographical or political limitations. Decent holds multiple advantages over traditional platforms, such censorship resistance, which is ensured by Decent's decentralized nature where no single server can be targetted or shut down (It is also impossible to target specific nodes with one piece of content in mind). It allows consumers to acquire content for a cheaper price, while the content creators can keep 100% of the profits. Furthermore, there is no central authority that dictates what content is worth downloading, meaning that content creators are free to express themselves completely and to succeed (or fail) in their craft, regardless of what corporations or governments see fit. The reputation, recommendation, and feedback systems will give every user an equal opportunity. Decent will host an ICO starting on the 10th of September in which 70% of the DCT tokens' total supply will be sold for ETH and BTC. The remaining 30% will be used for mining rewards. DCT tokens are used to fuel the Decent Platform and is required to publish and buy content. Users can choose to set the price for their published content. “

Buying and Selling DECENT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DECENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

