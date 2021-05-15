DECENT (DCT) Price Hits $0.0158 on Exchanges

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. DECENT has a total market cap of $812,154.95 and $1,231.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DECENT has traded 46.6% lower against the US dollar. One DECENT coin can now be bought for about $0.0158 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DECENT alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.14 or 0.00073461 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.46 or 0.00333343 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00012788 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00030679 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010984 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003562 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000183 BTC.

DECENT Profile

DECENT (DCT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2017. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DECENT is decent.ch

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent is a decentralized open source content distribution platform that allows anyone to buy, sell, or share content without unnecessary middleman fees or manipulation. Using Decent, authors can share their content directly with consumers using blockchain technology and a modified version of the Bittorrent protocol, without any cultural, geographical or political limitations. Decent holds multiple advantages over traditional platforms, such censorship resistance, which is ensured by Decent's decentralized nature where no single server can be targetted or shut down (It is also impossible to target specific nodes with one piece of content in mind). It allows consumers to acquire content for a cheaper price, while the content creators can keep 100% of the profits. Furthermore, there is no central authority that dictates what content is worth downloading, meaning that content creators are free to express themselves completely and to succeed (or fail) in their craft, regardless of what corporations or governments see fit. The reputation, recommendation, and feedback systems will give every user an equal opportunity. Decent will host an ICO starting on the 10th of September in which 70% of the DCT tokens' total supply will be sold for ETH and BTC. The remaining 30% will be used for mining rewards. DCT tokens are used to fuel the Decent Platform and is required to publish and buy content. Users can choose to set the price for their published content. “

DECENT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DECENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DECENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DECENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.