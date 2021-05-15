Decentral Games Hits Market Capitalization of $63.78 Million (DG)

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 15th. Over the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Decentral Games has a market cap of $63.78 million and $438,168.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentral Games coin can currently be bought for about $280.41 or 0.00579645 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00094724 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.87 or 0.00528903 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $112.72 or 0.00233007 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005112 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $568.53 or 0.01175207 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $582.71 or 0.01204527 BTC.

About Decentral Games

Decentral Games’ launch date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 227,449 coins. The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games . Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Decentral Games Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using US dollars.

