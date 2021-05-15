Decentralized Asset Trading Platform (DATP) Trading Down 24.7% Over Last Week

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform (CURRENCY:DATP) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. During the last seven days, Decentralized Asset Trading Platform has traded down 24.7% against the U.S. dollar. Decentralized Asset Trading Platform has a total market cap of $87,261.63 and $88.00 worth of Decentralized Asset Trading Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentralized Asset Trading Platform coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003232 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.44 or 0.00092251 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.93 or 0.00527107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.66 or 0.00233855 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005026 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $558.93 or 0.01160205 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $582.96 or 0.01210088 BTC.

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform Coin Profile

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,820,620,222 coins. Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s official website is datp.market . Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s official Twitter account is @DATP_OFFICIAL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@official_datp

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform Coin Trading

