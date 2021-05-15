Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) Price Hits $0.0331 on Top Exchanges

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. During the last week, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform coin can currently be bought for $0.0331 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a total market cap of $9.83 million and approximately $321,286.00 worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00089091 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003417 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00019906 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $527.70 or 0.01114646 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00065268 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.49 or 0.00115102 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Profile

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CRYPTO:DVP) is a coin. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,211,474 coins. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform is dvpnet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The full name of DVP is the Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and it is the first decentralized vulnerability platform in the world. The DVP community is a decentralized autonomous organization, which is responsible for the vulnerability identification from multi-dimensions and comprehensive. At the same time, it acts as the core bridge between the white hats and the blockchain projects to provide an efficient and transparent blockchain security information platform, which will help improve the overall security awareness and build a better blockchain ecology. The DVP community will provide some public welfare services, in which the white hats can help the blockchain projects identify the security vulnerabilities and deliver them to DVP. As rewards, the white hat will by paying the corresponding bounty. By this model, it will lead to the achievement of a win-win virtuous circle for both the blockchain projects and the white hats. “

