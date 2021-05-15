DeepOnion Price Hits $0.88 (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a market cap of $19.69 million and $15,185.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00001845 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00009221 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005955 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000335 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00053127 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000193 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,490,224 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.