Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.46 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) will report earnings of $4.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.03. Deere & Company reported earnings per share of $2.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full year earnings of $16.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.35 to $17.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $18.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.33 to $20.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on DE. Vertical Research began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.17.

NYSE:DE traded up $5.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $384.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,143,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,791. The business’s 50-day moving average is $377.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.54. The company has a market capitalization of $120.36 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $124.69 and a 52-week high of $400.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DE. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

