DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Market Cap Reaches $7.87 Million

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. During the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 23.5% against the dollar. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.29 or 0.00002698 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.87 million and $640,123.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.02 or 0.00095881 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $257.57 or 0.00536684 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.80 or 0.00232950 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005122 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $558.45 or 0.01163616 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $577.71 or 0.01203738 BTC.

About DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol launched on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,080,512 coins. The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

