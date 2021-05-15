DeFiner (FIN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $126,154.00

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. DeFiner has a total market capitalization of $6.93 million and approximately $126,154.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeFiner has traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeFiner coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000646 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00088825 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003440 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00019991 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $542.96 or 0.01122698 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00065587 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.21 or 0.00114157 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00060874 BTC.

About DeFiner

DeFiner (CRYPTO:FIN) is a coin. Its launch date was April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,183,596 coins. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeFiner is definer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

DeFiner Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiner should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFiner using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

