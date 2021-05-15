DeGate One Day Trading Volume Reaches $365,197.00 (DG)

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 15th. One DeGate coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000932 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeGate has a market capitalization of $33.97 million and approximately $365,197.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeGate has traded up 30.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $47.03 or 0.00095786 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.55 or 0.00573416 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.37 or 0.00239053 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004718 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $589.97 or 0.01201571 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $591.56 or 0.01204818 BTC.

About DeGate

DeGate launched on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,200,000 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

DeGate Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeGate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeGate using one of the exchanges listed above.

