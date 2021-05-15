DeHive (DHV) 1-Day Volume Hits $470,165.00

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. DeHive has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $470,165.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeHive coin can now be bought for about $5.61 or 0.00011484 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DeHive has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeHive alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.79 or 0.00093662 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.14 or 0.00577095 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $116.62 or 0.00238543 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004732 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.23 or 0.01176582 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $583.46 or 0.01193417 BTC.

DeHive Coin Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 1,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,211 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

Buying and Selling DeHive

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeHive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeHive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeHive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.