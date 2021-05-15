DeHive Price Tops $5.26 (DHV)

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 15th. One DeHive coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.26 or 0.00010912 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DeHive has traded 24.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeHive has a total market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $376,478.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003232 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.44 or 0.00092251 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $253.93 or 0.00527107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.66 or 0.00233855 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005026 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $558.93 or 0.01160205 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $582.96 or 0.01210088 BTC.

About DeHive

DeHive’s total supply is 1,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,211 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

DeHive Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using U.S. dollars.

